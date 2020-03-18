Needham bakery selling cookies with hand sanitizer, toilet paper frosting

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - In an effort to bring a smile to the faces of residents in Needham, Hazel’s Bakery is cooking up sugar cookies with hand sanitizer and toilet paper frosting.

The bakery wanted to serve up a new sweet treat with a side of levity in wake of the evolving coronavirus pandemic that continues to grip the masses.

“People are like, ‘Oh, I’m so glad you have a sense of humor about this,'” bakery co-owner Stacey Barton told 7NEWS. “We can find some humor in all of this in the dark times that we’re all going through.”

With panicked shoppers picking store shelves clean of sanitizer and toilet paper, the bakery wanted to capitalize on a chance to lighten the mood.

“My husband actually came up with the idea. He’s the baker here,” Barton said. “Honestly, me and all the other girls laughed and said, ‘No those will never sell.'”

Barton was quickly proven wrong. The cookies have since become as in-demand as the items on the frosting.

She says the bakery hopes the delicious distraction is the exact mental break that people need from the difficult times.

The bakery sold through several dozen cookies on Wednesday and will have to cook up more, according to Barton.

Hazel’s is also taking extra health precautions to make sure everyone who enters the bakery is safe.

