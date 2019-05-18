Needham community gathers to show support following suspicious fires

A community came together in Needham to show support for a Rabbi and his wife who were targeted by a suspicious fire Thursday night.

Dozens showed up to the candlelight service that was held at the Chabad Jewish Center on High Rock Street in Needham Saturday night.

Acting Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty called the fires a “direct assault on the community.”

Firefighters received reports of a fire at the center around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders learned Rabbi Mendy Krinsky had put the small fire out on his own.

The inside of the home was not damaged.

Just an hour earlier, another small fire was set at the Arlington Chabad Center for Jewish Life. It was the second fire at that location in just two days.

An investigation is underway to determine if the fires are connected.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, according to Anti-Defamation League Director Robert Trestan.

Anyone with information or who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to call Arlington police at 781-643-1212 or Needham police at 781-455-7570.

