Needham family donates masks to police officers, firefighters

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Needham family is doing its part to help those on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Goldstein and his family delivered almost 200 masks to the Newton Police Department on Thursday and gave some masks to Framingham police and Westwood firefighters.

The family runs a fair-trade fashion brand and used that material to create the face coverings.

Goldstein said everybody has a role to play in this pandemic, no matter who you are.

“Whether you’re saying hi to your neighbor or going out to get groceries for somebody, everybody has a role to play to keep everybody together during times like this,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)