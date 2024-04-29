NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Muslim and Jewish student unions at Needham High School held a bake sale to raise awareness about the current war in the Middle East.

The profits of the bake sale are set to go to families of Israeli hostages as well as Gaza relief funds. The students also gave out pins showing Israeli and Palestinian flags with a heart, inside a peace sign.

The students said it was a great way to come together, understand differences, and help those in need.

“It is just a solution that, while we may not be able to do a lot governmentally, or in a military way to help them directly, we need to find any way we can to help members of our culture who are in need, and we don’t have to resort to hate to push that rhetoric,” said junior Matthew Shusterman.

The students raised about $200 in one day.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)