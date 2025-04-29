NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - High school seniors in Needham have received over six million views on TikTok after baking a cake and revealing all the colleges they weren’t accepted to.

The students say the “rejection cake” video was a fun way to vent frustration that nearly everyone applying for college goes through.

“Especially today, like on TikTok and Instagram, you only see the acceptance videos. And that can make it a little bit stressful getting the rejections,” said Ceci Skala, rejection cake creator. “So, it was kind of normalizing the rejections in the college application process.”

The friends also did a follow-up video of all the schools they were accepted to, as well as the ones they plan to attend.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)