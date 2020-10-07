Needham man charged with driving through crowd of BLM protesters in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old Needham man has been arraigned on a criminal charge after prosecutors say he drove through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters outside Newton City Hall in July.

Steven Wicks was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment on a charge of driving to endanger in connection with the July 7 incident, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported incident involving a blue pickup truck on Commonwealth Avenue around 3:35 p.m. learned that Wicks had driven his vehicle through the City Hall driveway where the protesters were standing before fleeing the scene, police said.

He is due back in court Nov. 24.

