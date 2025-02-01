NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - For more than a year, Needham resident Jason Greenberg’s thoughts have been with his Israeli cousin, Ofer Calderon, who was held prisoner by Hamas and released Saturday.

It was a moment 483 days in the making. Calderon and two other Israeli hostages had just been released by Hamas as part of the continuing peace negotiations in the war-torn region.

Greenberg, who was in Israel during the Oct. 7 attacks, said he has heard stories of Ofer from other freed hostages but wasn’t sure if his cousin had survived captivity.

“Not until I saw hi today,” he said. “Even though he was on that list, I didn’t know. There are 11 out of 33 that are coming back in body bags.”

The 33 hostages that are being freed represent the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

Ofer’s cousin says the father of four loos thinner but otherwise uninjured.

As for the mental toll, he said, “It’s unimaginable to think of what he’s endured. He has been moved from tunnel to tunnel , structure to structure not knowing what day, week, month or even year. It is not having seen any family members or light of day this entire time.”

Greenberg said his cousin sent him a simple “thumbs up” text response.

“It meant everything,” he said of the message. “Yeah, it’s all I needed.”

Greenberg lost an aunt and a niece in the attacks.

He says he hopes the remaining hostage families get to experience his joy or closure.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)