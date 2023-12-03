NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Needham man is deploying to support the Israel Defense Forces for the second time in recent months as the conflict with Hamas continues.

Boaz Arbel, who deployed at the onset of the conflict Oct. 7, says he served for about a month and is now returning for an expected two-month redeployment.

“This is horrible it’s just mind-blowing beyond anything to explain that,” he said. “Being here in Israel seeing the hostage releases.”

Arbel, whose four daughters are also serving, says his mind is with the hostages who are still being held in Gaza.

“It’s sadness beyond explanation,” he said. “Those who are staying back there underneath, in the tunnels, in cages.”

Arbel wears a dog tag around his neck that reads “bring them home” in English and in Hebrew as a reminder of what he’s fighting for.

“I am hopeful and that’s what Israel lives for, Israel lives for peace and I’m confident that we will get there, it’s just a matter of time,” he said.

The truce between Hamas and Israel has ended and airstrikes have resumed in Gaza.

