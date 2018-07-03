Needham manhole explosions snarl traffic, cause power outages

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A series of manhole cover explosions temporarily shut down a ramp on Route 128 north and south in Needham at the height of the afternoon commute Tuesday and caused hundreds of power outages, state police said.

The ramps to Highland Avenue were shut down about 3:45 p.m. after witnesses say flames could be seen shooting nearly 10 feet in the air from a manhole on three separate occasions.

State police say the “dangerous” situation was likely caused by the extreme heat that is gripping the Bay State. No injuries were reported.

It could take up 12 hours to clear the scene and restore power to nearby homes and businesses, according to officials.

The ramps were reopened just before 5 p.m. but one lane on Highland Avenue will remain closed as utility crews work at the scene.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

