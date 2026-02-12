BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association named Needham native and former NASA astronaut Suni Williams their 2026 Patriots’ Award Recipient and will run the Boston Marathon.

Williams completed three missions aboard the International Space Station, most notably logging 286 days during NASA’s Boeing Starliner and SpaceX Crew-9 missions from June 2024 to March 2025.

Williams also completed nine spacewalks, and holds the record for the most spacewalk time by a woman. She also was the first person to run a marathon in space.

NASA announced in January that Williams retired in December of 2025.

