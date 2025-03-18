NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Preparations have been made to welcome home NASA astronaut and Needham native Suni Williams back to Earth.

“We came up with the idea – actually my husband and I last night and we were like we’ll just make a dozen or so. Those sold so quickly so we made another dozen and they’re selling all day,” said Stacey Barton of Hazel’s Bakery.

Hazel’s Bakery got into the action cooking up some sugar cookies to symbolize Williams’ “sweet” return.

After all, Williams and her co-astronaut Butch Williams were expected to be in space for only a week when they took off in June of 2024.

But problems along the way kept the two aboard the International Space Station for 286 days!

“She’s done her service being up there as long as she had been up there and I think everyone’s excited for her. I know I couldn’t be stuck up in that place for even 2 days let alone the 9 months, she’s been up there,” said Tom Griffin of The Common Room.

The astronauts lifted off early Tuesday morning and The Common Room Restaurant is hosting a watch party so Needhamites can gather together and see Williams and Wilmore touch down just before 6 p.m.

“We graduated the same year [of high school] and no ones really surprised she went on to do great things. She was that kind of person in high school,” said Scott McCourt of The Common Room.

Needham has an elementary school named after Williams and the students zoomed with her while she was stuck in space.

“We’re excited to have her back here on earth, have her recuperate, relax and then we want her back in Needham so that she can share further adventures with us in the months and years ahead,” said Needham Superintendent Dan Gutekanst.

