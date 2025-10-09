NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hope and Comfort Hygiene Hub, a nonprofit based in Needham, is working to give more than 500,000 essential products to communities in need across Massachusetts this week, according to the organization.

The “Hub” provides items including toothpaste, soap, and shampoo to those who otherwise do not have access to them.

The group says hygiene insecurity impacts people in many hidden ways.

“These items are a lot more than, say, a tube of toothpaste. They’re actually so important for kids going to school, or for a person going on a job interview, or to have good health,” said Kerry Carter, CEO of Hope and Comfort Hygiene Hub. “I mean, if you can’t wash your hands you’re gonna get sick more often than someone who does have access to soap.”

The nonprofit said it’s able to give the products because of their partnerships with Boston Public Schools, UMass Boston, and local food pantries.

Organizers say there are still far more people in need than there are donations.

“This is an issue that effects over two million people in the state of Massachusetts,” said Carter.

Hope and Comfort Hygiene Hub works with more than 600 local partners, who say the impact of the donations cannot be underestimated.

“It breaks down those barriers that they have. Most of them can’t really afford buying the hygienes, and this is a place where they can just come and get what they need without questions asked,” said Milly Perez, a teacher at the Boston Adult Tech Academy.

To learn more about the organization, you can visit: https://www.hchygienehub.org/

