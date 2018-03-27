NEEDHAM, MA (WHDH) — Needham officials will hold a town meeting Tuesday on the state of pedestrian safety in town.

The meeting will be held at the Town Hall at 7 p.m.

Residents will be able to make suggestions and bring up issues related to pedestrian safety.

Officials said anyone concerned will have a venue for discussion at the meeting.

Town officials scheduled the meeting after 16-year-old Talia Newfield and 17-year-old Adrienne Garrido were hit by a car and killed near Needham High School back in February.

Newfield died the night of the accident and Garrido died the next day.

