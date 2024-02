NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Needham police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a suspect in a series of package thefts.

A number of packages were reported stolen early Sunday morning in the area of Pollard Middle School.

Anyone with information is asked to call Needham police.

