NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly tried to coerce a teenage girl into his car Saturday.

The 16-year-old told Needham police she was walking near the intersection of Hunnewell Street and Hillside Avenue when the man pulled up alongside her several times, yelling at her from the vehicle to get into his car.

The man was driving a white Land Rover Discovery, police said.

He is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, with brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on one of his upper arms.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Kendra Elliston, a neighbor who knows the teenage victim, says she is shaken but OK.

“I think she needs to talk some more about it,” Elliston said. “I’m sure it’s going to take a little time. I think she’s going to be OK.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Needham Police Department at 781-444-1212.

