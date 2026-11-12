NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Needham Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old to check on his well-being.

Cole Davison is “possibly wearing a blue flannel jacket with gold/yellow coloring”.

“Residents in the area of 1000 South Street should expect a significant police presence as our officers work alongside Metro-LEC Search and Rescue, K9 teams, and drone units to locate Cole,” police posted on Faceboook.

Authorities asked residents to not attempt to assist with the search, as additional bodies will make searching with thermal imaging technology slower.

“The best way you can help right now is by allowing our trained search teams to do their jobs and keeping the area clear,” police said.

“If you have seen Cole or have any information that may assist us in locating him, please contact the Needham Police Department.”

Needham police can be reached at 781-444-1212.

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