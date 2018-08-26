Needham police: ‘Suspicous man’ allegedly attempted to coerce teen into car

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly tried to coerce a teenage girl into his car on Saturday.

The 16-year-old told Needham police she was walking near the intersection of Hunnewell Street and Hillside Avenue when the man pulled up alongside her several times, yelling at her from the vehicle to get into his car.

The man was driving a white Land Rover Discovery, police say.

He is described as a white male in his 20’s or 30’s, with brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on one of his upper arms.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Needham Police Department at 781-444-1212.

