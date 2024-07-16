NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A town pool in Needham was closed and drained after glass shards fell into the water Sunday, according to town officials.

A glass bottle was shattered next to the lap pool at the Rosemary Pools recreation complex, said Stacey Mulroy, Needham Director of Park and Recreation, in a letter to residents Sunday. The pool will remain closed for several days to allow crews to clean up, the town said.

“As a reminder, there is absolutely no glass of any kind allowed anywhere at the Rosemary Pools,” Mulroy said in the letter. “Today’s incident was avoidable and unfortunate.”

After it is drained, crews will power wash and vacuum the pool, according to Mulroy. Then, staff will rebalance the chemical to their proper amounts and retest the water for bacteria.

Although some pool programming will continue at the complex, morning stroke clinics will be cancelled until further notice, according to the town.

No Sharks swim team practices or events will be held at Rosemary either. However, coaches will send out information to team members regarding alternate pool locations, the town said.

Two lap lanes will be available in the family pool for lap swimming on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., the town said. The family pool and slides will also be open from 1:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with two lanes available.

“However, we expect the pool to be extremely crowded,” Mulroy said.

Swim lessons will be held as scheduled, but will all be held in the family pool. The splash pad will remain open and free to the public, the town said.

The town is unsure of the number of days it will take to reopen the lap pool, but the clean-up was in progress as of around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

