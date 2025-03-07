NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Needham Public Schools teacher was arrested on child sex abuse material charges, officials announced Friday.

Michael Ciccolella, a teacher at High Rock Middle School, was charged with possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials, according to a statement from Needham Public Schools Superintendent Dan Gutekanst.

“Law enforcement has no reason to believe that any High Rock or Needham Public Schools students were involved or harmed in any way,” he wrote.

Ciccolella, who has worked with the school district since 2008, was placed on administrative leave, Gutekanst said. His access to school buildings and files has been revoked, he said.

Needham Public Schools said it will offer counseling services to students and staff, and are providing resources to parents and families.

Ciccolella was scheduled to be arraigned in Framingham District Court Friday.

