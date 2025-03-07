NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Needham Public Schools teacher appeared in court on child sex abuse material charges Friday.

Michael Ciccolella, a teacher at High Rock Middle School, was charged with possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials, according to a statement from Needham Public Schools Superintendent Dan Gutekanst.

“Law enforcement has no reason to believe that any High Rock or Needham Public Schools students were involved or harmed in any way,” he wrote.

Ciccolella, also a soccer coach, was arrested at his home in Ashland Thursday night, officials said. Investigators say they recovered hundreds of explicit images of children ranging in age from 3 to 12 years old.

According to prosecutors, Ciccolella allegedly admitted to police that he posed as a 13-year-old boy on an adult website, where child sex abuse material was being exchanged.

Ciccolella, who has been employed at the school district since 2008, was placed on administrative leave, Gutekanst said. His access to school buildings and files has been revoked, he said.

The defendant’s son, 19-year-old Jordan Ciccolella, attended his father’s arraignment in Framingham District Court Friday.

“Stay involved in your kids’ lives. It’s okay to monitor them, you know, I’m not a big fan of soft parenting. It’s very big nowadays — not a fan of it,” he said.

When asked if he thought his father did anything wrong, he said he would “leave that up to the court.”

Needham Public Schools said it will offer counseling services to students and staff, and are providing resources to parents and families.

Ciccolella pleaded not guilty. The judge set bail at $500,000 cash, and $5 million surety.

He is due back in court later this month.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)