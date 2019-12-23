Needham rabbi counters hate of arson with Hanukkah celebration

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - As members of the Needham community celebrate the second night of Hannukah, the celebration of good triumphing over evil has never been more personal to one local rabbi.

“We can prevail, goodness can prevail, light is more powerful than darkness,” Rabbi Mendy Krinski said Monday.

One of the darkest days for Krinski came in May when the home he shares with his wife and children was set on fire. Two other fires were set that month at a rabbi’s home in Arlington as well.

“There is so much evil out there, and unfortunately we have seen hate in our town,” Krinski said. “That was such a discomforting thing, a frighting thing, to happen.”

This year, Krinski decided to distribute charity donation boxes as well as traditional treats, to counter the hate of the fires.

“When there is hate and evil in the world, we have to increase in acts of goodness and kindess, and love to respond, to overpower that,” Krinski said.

Just last week, there was an anti-Semitic incident at a Needham elementary school. Krinski said every act of goodness matters to counter hate.

“It’s much more important than ever to do small or large things, even small acts, like putting a little charity in box,” Krinski said. “It’s very important to do, to light up the world, not only on Hannukah but the whole year.”

