Needham requiring people over age of 5 to wear face masks in public settings

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents and visitors of Needham are required to wear face coverings in a variety of public settings beginning Friday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Under this new order, people over the age of 5 must have their mouths and noses covered with cloth masks or other face coverings when venturing to businesses, work sites, government buildings, and common areas of commercial and residential building complexes.

There is no requirement for people to wear face masks outdoors but Needham’s Public Health Division encourages individuals to do so, especially if they are unable to practice social distancing.

The Board of Health has the ability to close any establishment that refuses to comply with the order and business have the right to refuse service to any violators.

This order remains in effect through June 16.

