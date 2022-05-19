NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 36-year-old Needham man arrested by police Wednesday after allegedly exposing himself to a middle school student will face a judge Thursday.

On Friday, May 13, the man allegedly exposed himself to the teen at around 2:30 p.m. outside the Pollard Middle School.

After Needham Police investigated the incident, the man was arrested and faces charges of open and gross lewdness.

He will be arraigned in Dedham District Court Thursday.

