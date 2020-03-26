Needham resident helps florist by buying store’s remaining flowers

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Needham resident helped a local florist right before she had to close shop on Monday.

Julie Ben-David, who owns Neeham Florist, received a call on Monday night from a man who asked to purchase the last remaining flowers.

“He did something amazing, he did such a good deed,” Ben-David said of the man she would not name.

As a non-essential business, Ben-David and her husband were scrambling to figure out how they would pay the store’s rent since they were required to close the store unexpectedly.

Then came the call.

“He said, ‘Not to worry. I want to deplete you of your inventory. Let me call you back, I’m going to give you a list of names and I want to send flowers to a bunch of people,’ Ben-David said.

She then received a list of 10 people to send flowers to, including a local high school teacher.

“They were just so beautiful and so fragrant, and they just brought a lot of joy and happiness into the house,” the high school teacher said.

Ben-David said the man’s act of kindness put smiles on so many people’s faces, including her own.

“We have to come together and unite and look after each other,” Ben-David said.

