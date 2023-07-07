NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Needham police are telling residents not to use outdoor blue US Post Office mailboxes and warning those who used several mailboxes in town to check to make sure their payments went through after a mail phishing incident.

Officers responded to the incident at the US Post Office boxes on Great Plain Avenue early Monday morning, where they say suspects were “actively engaging in stealing mail, specifically looking for checks to ‘wash.’” Mail was found scattered outside the mailbox.

Police wrote, “We are asking anyone who has placed their mail into those specific boxes to check to see if your payments have made it to their intended destination. If they have not or you think they may be delayed, please place a STOP PAYMENT on your account AND close your account immediately. Please monitor your financial accounts going forward if you did use these boxes.”

Residents are being asked to bring their outgoing mail directly into the Post Office during office hours.

If you believe you may be a victim of fraudulent activity related to this incident, call your financial institution and the Needham Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)