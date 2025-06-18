NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old from Millis pleaded not guilty to possessing child sex abuse materials in court on Tuesday.

Christopher Carlisle, is accused of also distributing the material and possessing more than 10 ounces of marijuana, officials say.

A neighbor, who wanted to conceal her identity, reacted to the news.

“Well, that’s very concerning, shocking,” she said. “Really, you never know I guess.”

Needham Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Gutekanst said in a letter to the community that they are offering special counseling support this week to students who need it, although they have no received any information from police that Needham students were involved or harmed in any way.

Parents say they’re thankful the school is being open about the situation.

“We have amazing schools, amazing administrators. They are doing a great job as far as I can tell of reaching out to parents keeping us informed,” said XXX.

