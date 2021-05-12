Needham school officials requiring eligible students to get vaccinated before attending class

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Needham school district officials have said they plan to require their eligible students to get vaccinated. They have set up clinics to make that requirement a little easier and many students are jumping at the opportunity.

On Wednesday, the CDC voted to expand the availability of the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15-years-old. This comes just one day after the FDA gave the go-ahead.

In anticipation of the CDC’s approval, Needham set up a vaccination clinic at Pollard Middle School for kids 12 and up.

“The families of Needham, much like our staff have been very much focused on health and safety and They want to make sure their children are in school.” Superintendent Dan Gutekunst said.

More than 2,600 Needham students are now eligible to get their shots and 400 more of the older kids have already received them.

When the district opened up sign-ups for the clinic, all 300 spots were filled in just 25 minutes.

Naomi Goldman secured two of those spots for her daughters.

“I just want them to be protected. I don’t want them to spread it to anybody. I don’t want anybody to spread it to them,” she said.

Needham will hold another teen clinic on May 22 at the high school. Sign-ups for that have not yet been made available.

Most teenagers spend a lot of time on their phones in fact, 13-year-old Needham student Sam Gustat found out he was eligible for a COVID-19 shot while scrolling on Instagram.

“I don’t believe they’d put something out there that wasn’t safe for kids – so I’m a true believer in the science and the research being done on the vaccine,” said Rachel Glazer, who booked vaccine appointments for her Sam and his twin sister Abby.

Glazer could not get appointments in town but took her kids elsewhere. Abby and Sam say this is moving them in the right direction.

“I feel like if we’re vaccinated there will be a better chance of camp being better and our bat mitzvah – maybe the regulations will be less so maybe it will be better,” Abby said.

