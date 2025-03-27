NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Needham teacher facing alarming allegations appeared in court Thursday.

Michael Ciccolella, of Ashland, pled not guilty earlier in March to charges of possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials.

He has worked at High Rock Middle School in Needham since 2008 and was also a soccer coach.

Police allege he also communicated with an officer posing as a 13-year-old boy on an adult website.

Thursday’s hearing is set to determine if enough evidence exists to move forward with the case.

