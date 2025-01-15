NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Citizens in Needham voted to reject a referendum to build multifamily housing near its MBTA Commuter Rail station.

Needham will need to come up with a new plan by mid-July to stay in compliance with the MBTA Communities Act.

Last week, the state’s highest court ruled that the state law is constitutional, but said Governor Maura Healey could not enforce it yet because guidelines have not been properly rolled out.

The MBTA Communities Act requires cities and towns that are served by the T to have multifamily housing.

The Town of Milton rejected the requirement and lost out on state grants.

