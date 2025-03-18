NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Astronaut Suni Williams splashed down and emerged from the SpaceX capsule Tuesday evening.

“I was like, thank god,” said one young supporter, when asked about Williams’ landing. “I mean, she’s supposed to be up there for eight days and it’s been nine months.”

From her closest friends, to high school classmates, to students who attend an elementary school named after her, the crowd at The Common Room Restaurant and Bar couldn’t get enough of the live stream play by play of Suni’s return.

“Being with the crowd and everybody, it was tense, obviously, but then when she emerges, with that great big smile, it doesn’t get any better,” said Scott McCourt of The Common Room.

Among them was one of Suni’s best friends, Dianne Durso. Durso heard from the Needham native just Monday night.

“It was great to hear from her every week,” said Durso. “I’d send her something and she’d reply. I got an email from her yesterday, in fact.”

“She was really excited to head back,” Durso continued.

The community, coming together, to celebrate and welcome the hometown hero back to Earth.

“It’s amazing what she’s done, but if you know her, you just think, ‘it makes sense,'” said one party goer.

Suni Williams, who smiled through space, despite several setbacks, is finally back home.

