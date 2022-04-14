WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven Woburn High School students are facing assault and battery charges after they allegedly attacked a former classmate.

In February, Kevin Coucelos, the victim’s dad, shared cell phone video of one of the incidents where his 14-year-old son was ambushed in the locker room by his football teammates back in September of 2021.

In the video, water is sprayed on the teen while others yell at him. Coucelos said his freshman son was also sexually assaulted.

“They were nothing but bullies,” he told 7NEWS.

Five of the students involved are charged in connection to the incident captured in the video. Two others are charged in connection with a different attack on the same teen.

While 7NEWS does not usually identify sex assault victims, Coucelos said his son Jonathan wanted to come forward publicly so those involved will be held accountable.



“It was finally good news because we were getting bad news, bad news about the whole case because it’s been dragging on for so long,” Coucelos said in reference to the new charges.

He said this new development is a step in the right direction but still not nearly enough.

“There should be a lot more – the administration needs to be held accountable, the principal, resource officer, the superintendent, coaches — they all should all be held accountable.”

The school district has hired independent investigators and said it cannot comment until the investigation is done. The superintendent told 7NEWS, “The Woburn Public Schools takes this matter seriously and is treating it with the utmost sincerity and gravity.”

Jonathan is no longer attending school in Woburn, his father said he did not feel safe. The family is now suing both the city and the school district.

