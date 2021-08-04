SPRINGVALE, Maine (AP) — Twenty horses seized from a farm in Maine are now being nursed back to health after some were near death.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry rescued the horses alongside other animals on July 14, Foster’s Daily Democrat reported.

All the animals have been placed in shelters across the state. The horses are in the care of the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals.

Most of the horses lacked the proper veterinary attention and care. They had no vaccines or dental work, the newspaper said.

According to authorities, the owner rescued the animals but acknowledged an inability to care for the animals. The owner received a lifetime animal possession ban.

The owner will not be charged with any crimes.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)