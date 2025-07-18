PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Negotiations will resume between sanitation workers on strike and Republic Services on Friday.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is calling on Republic Services to reach a fair deal with union workers.

Healey says the lack of trash pick up has “gone beyond a headache” and called it a public health concern.

Friday marks day 17 of the strike. Six Massachusetts communities that have been impacted by the strike have filed formal complaints against Republic Services.

