NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Negotiators are set to return to the bargaining table Saturday in the hopes of reaching a deal on a new contract that will end the week-long teachers strike in Newton and get students back into the classrooms.

After meeting with a judge Friday, representatives of the Newton Teachers Association and the School Committee are set to resume negotiating with the hope of having school Monday after six days with no classes.

Newton Teachers Association representative Kelly Henderson said, “The NTA is ready and willing and able to bargain, 24 hours a day until a deal is reached.” School Committee Chair Chris Brezki agreed, saying, “We need those kids back in school on Monday, so we’re going to put everything we’ve got into making this happen.”

Brezki cautioned, “There’s a lot of wood to chop, tomorrow, if we’re going to get kids back on Monday.”

On Friday, Middlesex Superior Court Judge Chris Barry-Smith gave union members some breathing room from the fines they’ve racked up during the strike, which now total $375,000. The next fine of $50,000 will be imposed Sunday night if a deal is still not reached.

“I’m going to go one day at a time because I really hope this doesn’t go into an other week,” he said.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has warned the union’s demands would mean cuts to other city departments and even require the city to fire some teachers.

“Let’s be careful to sign a contract now that does not lead to signing pink slips for teachers in our schools and employees in city departments later,” she said.

Gov. Maura Healey also weighed in on the strike Friday, saying, “It’s so devastating for these kids, their parents, its gone on and one and my hope is they get back in the classroom. Negotiate outside but let’s get these kids back in school.”

