PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Talks will continue Tuesday between the striking trash collection workers and Republic Services.

Monday marks the fourteenth day workers have been on the picket lines.

Both sides will return to the negotiating table, but said they remain far apart on key issues.

The Boston City Council called for the Teamsters and Republic to reach a deal; leaders said the halt in trash service in surrounding communities is starting to be felt in the city.

“The City of Boston is already experiencing service disruptions as a result of this strike, and we are deeply concerned about the impact on public health, local businesses and our residents,” the council said in a statement.

The escalating public health concerns in Boston come after continued calls for a dedicated “rat czar” as reports of rodent activity have increased across the city.

