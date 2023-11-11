ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Negotiations are set to resume Sunday afternoon between bargaining teams for the Andover Education Association and Andover School Committee after members were unable to reach a contract agreement after another day of negotiating on Saturday.

The marathon bargaining session came after union members voted to strike, prompting the closure of schools on Friday and a community rally that drew more than 1,000 people to Andover Town Common. Negotiations are expected to resume at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

In a statement, the Andover Education Association said, “Our strike vote has initiated the kind of bargaining we have wanted for months. We have a lot of ground to cover, but both sides are talking and that is because the community has voiced its support for what educators are fighting for. We want to be back in our classrooms as quickly as possible. The Andover School Committee can make that happen by reaching fair agreements on wages, especially for instructional assistants, paid family leave, protected prep time, and more time for elementary school lunches and recess.”

The strike comes after nine months of negotiations that failed to produce a new contract.

The school district says it is offering raises over three years, from 11% for its highest paid teachers to 26% raises for its lowest-paid.

The union said it is demanding 16% raises across the board, while insisting that the school committee is offering a number closer to 9%.

Negotiations on Saturday were focused on Paid Family Medical Leave and working conditions.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)