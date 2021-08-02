WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Saint Vincent Hospital nurses are set to resume talks with managers from the company that owns the medical facility as the hospital scales back services due to the nurses strike.

The nurses are planning to meet with a federal mediator Monday and Tuesday as the parties seek to reach an agreement that would end the strike.

“As nurses continue to be resolved and united in our effort to ensure safer patient care, we look forward to this opportunity to meet in person with the hospital to continue a good faith dialogue that we hope will lead to a settlement to end our strike,” said Marlena Pellegrino, RN, a longtime nurse at the facility and co-chair of the nurses local bargaining unit with the Massachusetts Nurses Association. “Getting back to our patients’ bedside with enforceable contract language on staffing that provides all of our patients with the care and dignity they deserve is our goal this week, and we hope that Tenet shares that goal.”

This comes as the hospital scales back

inpatient and outpatient capacity in the following areas:

Inpatient staffed beds will be temporarily reduced by 80 beds, including: Two of eight medical/surgical units and a surge unit, 29 percent of medical/surgical capacity One progressive care unit, 25 percent of critical care capacity Ten inpatient psychiatry beds, 50 percent of inpatient psychiatry capacity

Procedural areas will be temporarily reduced by eight rooms, 26 percent of procedural rooms, including reductions in the operating room, cardiac catheterization lab, endoscopy and interventional radiology

Select outpatient services will be temporarily closed, including: Cardiac rehab Wound care



The hospital says it will maintain a fully staffed emergency department and will work closely with patients and providers to complete planned treatments, and reschedule elective care.

