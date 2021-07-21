WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nurses on strike in Worcester are set to resume talks with management later this week.
The nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital are hoping to reach a settlement with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare that they say will improve staffing conditions and keep patients safe.
The healthcare workers have already been on strike for over 130 days.
The strike is now one of the longest nurses strikes nationally in more than a decade.
