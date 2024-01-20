NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Negotiations are set to resume Sunday after no deal was reached to end a teachers strike in Newton, where educators voted to authorize a strike over unsuccessful contract negotiations with the city’s school committee.

On Friday, teachers holding signs marched to West Newton Square during one of several demonstrations around the city. At least 1,000 union members and their supporters attended a rally at City Hall later in the day.

After more demonstrations and a scheduled nine-hour negotiating session, no deal was reached Saturday.

“We are standing up for the children of this city and saying with one collective voice, ‘Enough is enough,'” said Ryan Normandin, a math and physics teacher.

In discussing a new deal, union members have asked for higher pay raises, parental leave for all educators and the hiring of more social workers to address student mental health.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has said the strike is illegal under state law. If a deal isn’t reached, the union is likely to face a hefty fine imposed by a judge on Monday.

In a statement, she wrote, “This is a difficult time for children, families, and caregivers, and teachers in Newton. I understand that. The School Committee negotiating team will work hard on Sunday to settle. That’s our goal.”

