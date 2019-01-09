Neighbor rescues elderly Ludlow woman moments before house goes up in flames

LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Ludlow firefighters are being credited with saving an elderly woman who became trapped a burning home on Tuesday.

Police officers and firefighters dispatched to a report of a woman who had fallen and needed help getting up at 459-461 Moore St. around 5:51 p.m. found smoke pouring out of the home that prevented them from making entry through the front door.

When they went around to the rear of the building they found the woman’s neighbor, who told them he had been alerted by the sound of smoke alarms and was able to rescue the woman to the rear door, where firefighters assisted in carrying her to a waiting ambulance.

Fire officials said the fire quickly spread through the two-story home, which was fully involved just after the woman was extricated.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are not known at this time and she remains in the hospital.

Although the fire remains under investigation, officials believe cooking was to blame.

