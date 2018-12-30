Neighbor saves woman stuck inside burning home in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating after a Marlborough home went up in flames on Sunday morning.

Neighbors banded together to bring a woman stuck inside the mobile home to safety.

Sue Gaudette woke up to the fire next door around 9 a.m. Her husband quickly called 911 and rushed to help the neighbor.

“I heard yelling and I opened my blinds and I saw the whole window frame was engulfed in flames,” Gaudette said. “He pulled the air conditioner out of the window and he smashed the window and was able to pull her out of the house.”

The woman inside the home was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to fire officials.

The home was completely lost in the blaze.

“It was very scary,” Gaudette said. “That thing went up in five minutes.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

