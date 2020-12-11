Neighbor surprises Whitman boy with new bike and lock after his was stolen

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old boy in Whitman was given a new bicycle by a kind neighbor after his was recently stolen.

Brendan was out getting pizza with his friends when he said his bike was taken.

His mom took to a local Facebook group to see if anyone had spotted the bike. She was surprised when one man offered her son a new bike and a new lock to go with it.

She said they are grateful for the kind gesture.

“A random act of kindness to pay it forward, it was elating,” his mother, Meghan Fennessy, said. “I didn’t have many words to describe it but amazing and wonderful, and we said it was a Christmas miracle – is the way we were phrasing it in our house last night.”

