BOSTON (WHDH) - People looking to enjoy delicious food, interesting culture and a great atmosphere may want to take a stroll in the Allston neighborhood of Boston, a recent survey found.
Time Out recently surveyed thousands of people around the globe to discover the world’s coolest neighborhoods, ranking Allston 37th overall.
Allston is full of youthful energy thanks to a heavy student and post-graduate population and is also infused with a new spirit due to recent waves of people moving in from out of city, the magazine said.
The neighborhood is also full of cheap-eats featuring food from different cultures.
Time Out’s full list of 40 coolest neighborhoods
1. Esquerra de l’Eixample, Barcelona
2. Downtown, Los Angeles
3. Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong
4. Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York
5. Yarraville, Melbourne
6. Wedding, Berlin
7. Shaanxi Bei Lu/Kangding Lu, Shanghai
8. Dennistoun, Glasgow
9. Haut-Marais, Paris
10. Marrickville, Sydney
11. Verdun, Montreal
12. Kalamaja, Tallinn
13. Hannam-dong, Seoul
14. Bonfim, Porto
15. Ghosttown, Oakland
16. Chula-Samyan, Bangkok
17. Alvalade, Lisbon
18. Noord, Amsterdam
19. Centro, São Paulo
20. Holešovice, Prague
21. Lavapiés, Madrid
22. Opebi, Lagos
23. Narvarte, Mexico City
24. Uptown, Chicago
25. Little Five Points, Atlanta
26. Wynwood, Miami
27. Phibsboro, Dublin
28. Nørrebro, Copenhagen
29. Bugis, Singapore
30. Gongguan, Taipei
31. Soho, London
32. Binh Tanh, Ho Chi Minh City
33. Melville, Johannesburg
34. Kabutocho, Tokyo
35. Porta Venezia, Milan
36. Taman Paramount, Kuala Lumpur
37. Allston, Boston
38. Bandra West, Mumbai
39. Arnavutköy, Istanbul
40. Banjar Nagi, Ubud
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)