MARIETTA, Ga. (WHDH) — A neighborhood outside of Atlanta showered their retiring mailman with love and appreciation on his last day Wednesday.

Floyd Martin, 61, served the neighborhood in Marietta for nearly 35 years.

Neighbors decorated their mailboxes, hugged him, gave him gifts and posed with him for photos.

They brought covered dishes, turning the day-long goodbye into a big block party that drew more than 300 people.

Neighbors invited him back in the fall to serve as a celebrity judge in the neighborhood’s Halloween parade.

They also started a GoFundMe campaign to send him on a trip to Hawaii.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)