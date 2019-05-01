Neighborhoods on edge as police search for Somerville bank robbery suspect

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighborhoods in Somerville are on edge as police search for a bank robbery suspect.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and police are still searching for the man involved.

Somerville police warned the public to stay indoors as officers searched for the man, who fired at least one shot during the bank robbery.

All day long, heavily armed officers searched yards, garages, anywhere the armed man could hide.

People who live near Davis Square were surprised when they ran into police outside their front door.

“One of the detectives told me to go back inside. I said, ‘Why.’ They said they were looking for an active shooter who robbed a bank, shot at a police officer, or shot a police officer, and he’s in the area,” Kevin Merrill said. “One person who was walking his dog said he saw him running up the street and go into one of the yards and got on a footpath going to Davis Square T station,”

