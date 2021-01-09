Neighborhors frightened after road rage shooting in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a Randolph neighborhood said they are concerned after two people were shot in an alleged road rage attack Friday.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Pleasant Street at 11 p.m. found a 60-year-old woman had been shot in the arm and her 26-year-old son had been shot in the shoulder, police said. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The victims and witnesses allegedly told police a blue four-door sedan heading southbound on Route 28 was driving erratically and passing other cars before following the victims from North Main Street to Pleasant Street. Someone in that car allegedly opened fire out of the passenger side before fleeing, police said.

Police said they were investigating the attack as road rage and that the shooting did not appear to be random. Dustin Fitch, who lives nearby, said it was disturbing to hear outside his home.

“I’m sitting right in the living room, I mean with stray bullets are easily coming through the house if they had been just a few hundred feet further up the street here … that’s the scary part,” Fitch said.

