CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews pulled one person out of the wreckage of a home that partially collapsed in Cambridge Tuesday night.

Frustrated residents living along Amory Street in Cambridge say they are not surprised that the back half of a dilapidated two-and-a-half-story house blocked by overgrown trees collapsed. Now, they are calling on the city to take action.

Trying to keep his feelings in check, neighbor Marty Vieira said the house has been an eyesore for decades and that it was just a matter of time before the crumbling façade came crashing down.

“Walls caving in long before and then it started to bow because everything started to come down,” he said. “Then, with these last rainstorms and wind storms, it just burst.”

There were no injuries as a result of the collpase. Homeowner John Heyer was on hand to survey the damage but declined to speak about the incident.

Neighbors said they have been complaining to Inspectional Services about the home for years.

“There’s been complaints to the city and because of COVID, they said that there was already an open case and that there wasn’t really anything we could do,” neighbor Marie Vieira said.

So far, it is unclear what the future holds for the property that remains in a state of disrepair.



