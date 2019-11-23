Neighbors describe dangerous scene at Quincy house fire

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors described a furious fire that left four families homeless and one man hospitalized in Quincy after a car battery exploded.

Quincy fire officials believe a man was charging a car battery on the second floor when it exploded, which neighbors agreed with.

“The battery pack exploded in his hands, so that’s the burn injury everyone’s talking about,” said Kara Hockey. “The acid burned and that’s what started the fire.”

Three different fire departments responded to the burning home, braving strong winds and tough conditions, with one firefighter rescuing a cat that was trapped inside.

One neighbor opened his door to those who ran out of the house, before having to evacuate himself.

“I saw the wife out of the window yelling for everybody to get out of the house,” said Mike Doyle. “Eventually as the fire got bigger the fire department came over and told all of us we had to get out.”

The house is a total loss, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)