FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors described an intense scene Sunday night as fire ripped through a Framingham apartment.

Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the flames started on the first floor of the Interfaith Terrace complex and that when they arrived, two women, ages 49 and 22, were trapped inside.

Crews successfully rescued the two women, who were taken to a nearby hospital where they are in stable condition. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

Neighbors said they heard the fire alarm and people screaming to get out as they raced to evacuate.

“This little balcony room right there, all of it was in flames and it was kind of melting, falling down,” said Adrian Acevedo. “So we were knocking on all the neighbors doors trying to get them out.”

The fire displaced more than 10 people, who are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

People living there said they’re thankful the fire didn’t spread to other buildings.

The fire was contained to a single unit but several suffered smoke and water damage.

In a statement, Dutcher said, “This was excellent work by our team. Thanks to their swift and coordinated response, two individuals were rescued, and the fire was prevented from spreading further.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

