SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said men with guns broke into a home in Saugus before being chased out by someone inside who was also armed.

Neighbors described the wild street shoutout after the gunfight erupted in the Oakwood Avenue neighborhood Sunday.

One neighbor, Tom Bushee, watched as the homeowner, with a gun of his own, chased the two armed men out; the alleged home invaders were reportedly wearing ski masks and were dressed in all black.

Neighbors watched in disbelief as the gunmen fired back

Two Boston men, Derek Matarazzo and Timothy Gregory, were arrested and are now facing criminal charges.

They are expected in court Monday morning.

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